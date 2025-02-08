IIM Kashipur Inviting Applications For Executive MBA 2025, Check Details

IIM Kashipur Admission 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has invited applications for the Executive MBA 2025-27. Working professionals and business executives interested in honing their leadership, entrepreneurial, and managerial skills may visit the official website of the institute to check detailed information.

Important Dates

Last date for submitting the online application form: February 21, 2025

Communication to the applicants for EMAT-2024: February 21, 2025

EMAT: February 22, 2025

Personal Interview: February 23, 2025

Commencement of Classes: July 2025

Eligibility

Candidates with a bachelor's degree recognised by UGC/AIU, with minimum aggregate marks of 50% for General, 47% for NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/DAP, and a minimum of three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience after graduation, can apply.

Admission Process

Admission to the program is based on the CAT/GMAT score (from the last two years) or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT), along with the candidates' performance in the personal interview.

The postgraduate program in management is a rigorous classroom and online-based course designed for middle-level and senior-level professionals. Classes will be held on weekends to ensure they do not interfere with the professional commitments of applicants. The program will be conducted at IIM Kashipur's Dehradun campus over a period of 24 months.

Course Structure

The E-MBA will consist of eight terms, with the last three terms offering a range of electives in fields such as General Management, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations Management and Decision Sciences, Communications, Economics, Organizational Behavior, Human Resources, and Strategy.

The flexible program also offers an exit option after one year of coursework. Candidates who opt to exit after a year will receive an 'Executive Post Graduate Certificate in General Management.' They may complete the remaining courses within three years to earn their Executive MBA degree.