IIM Kashipur Inviting Applications For Executive MBA 2024-26, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, has invited applications for Executive MBA 2024-26. Working professionals and Business Executives who are interested in honing their leadership, entrepreneurial and managerial skills may visit the official website of the institute to check detailed information. The last date to apply for the programme is April 5, 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates having a bachelor's degree duly recognised by UGC/AIU with minimum aggregate marks of 50% for General, 47% for NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/DAP and a minimum of three years of Managerial / Entrepreneurial / Professional experience after Graduation can apply for the same.

Admission process

The admission to the program depends on the CAT/GMAT score (last two years' score) or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) along with the performance of the candidates in the personal interview.

The post-graduation in management is a rigorous classroom and online-based program with a diverse batch profile specially curated for middle-level and senior-level professionals. The classes will be held during the weekends without hampering professional jobs of the applicants at IIM Kashipur Dehradun campus for a period of 24-month.

Course structure

The E-MBA will comprise eight terms, with the last three terms offering a diverse field of electives ranging from General Management, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations Management and Decision Sciences, Communications, Economics, Organisational Behaviour, Human Resource, and Strategy.

The flexible programme also offer an exit option after one year of coursework. Candidates who take an exit after a year will be provided with an 'Executive Post Graduate Certificate in General Management.' They may continue with the left-out courses within three years to finish their Executive MBA programme.