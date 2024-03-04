Check Last Date For Admission To IIM Kashipur's MBA Analytics, Highest Package Rs 37 Lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, has started the admission process for MBA (Analytics) for the batch of 2024-26. Students who wish to upgrade their skills in Data and Analytics can visit the official website of the institute to register for the two year fully residential programme on Data and Analytics. The admissions for the course will conclude on March 7, 2024.

Candidates having a full-time bachelor's degree in any discipline or an equivalent academic pursuit with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for the course. In addition, candidates will be required to have a qualifying exam score of either CAT 2023, GMAT (where the exam was not taken earlier than May 1, 2022).

The programme offers a robust blend of managerial principles and cutting-edge analytics subjects, empowering the participants to specialize across domain and gain hands-on experience.

The highest package received by a student at the Kashipur MBA (Analytics) was Rs 37 lakh per annum and the average package of the student remained Rs 18.2 lakh per annum.

The seat intake is 160 with a gender diversity percentage of 69% women, 31% men: 24% of the total being freshers and 76% experienced professionals. The discipline diversity is 55% for engineering and technology, 21% commerce and management and 24% being arts and science.