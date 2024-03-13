IIM Kashipur Invites Applications For PhD Courses, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has invited applications for its PhD courses, including Economics, Finance, HR, Public Policy and others. Interested and eligible researchers can visit the official website of the institute to register for the course by March 31, 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates having a master's degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 60% marks are eligible to apply.

Five-year integrated Master's Degree Programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

A professional qualification duly recognised by UGC/AICTE/AIU equivalent to a master's degree (like CA, CS, CMA) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. 4. 4-year/ 8-semester Bachelor's degree (BE/ BTech./ BArch) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average.

Fellowship

The programme also offers a fellowship of Rs 37,000 to Rs 42,000 per month, a contingency grant of Rs 1.25 lakhs, and a conference grant of Rs 3 lakh.

IIM Kashipur's fully residential PhD program 2024 is designed for professionals, providing essential skills to delve into complex management issues and seek candidates with outstanding academic backgrounds, intellectual curiosity, and the discipline to make significant scholarly contributions.

The institute provides a wide range of fruitful areas for specialisation under the PhD program among communication, economics, finance and accounting, IT and systems, marketing, operations management and decision sciences, OB and HR management, strategy, and lastly, public policy.

The gender diversity percentage for the batch is 27.8% females and 72.2% males.