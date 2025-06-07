DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship 2025-26: Application Opens, Check Details

The DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025–26 is now accepting applications, offering a unique opportunity for professors, researchers, and PhD students from India and other Asian countries to engage in academic exchanges with Italian institutions.

This fellowship aims to foster academic collaboration between Italian institutions affiliated with CIMEA and 20 Asian countries, including India. The exchange focuses on research and development in higher education law and governance, among other related fields.

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship 2025-26: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be professors, researchers, or PhD students affiliated with institutions in the participating countries. The exchange requires a reciprocal arrangement between the Italian and Asian institutions, ensuring a balanced and mutual academic collaboration.

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship 2025-26: Fellowship Details

• Duration: The exchange period ranges from 10 to 30 working days.

• Financial Support: Fellowships provide a monthly stipend between €1,500 and €5,000, depending on the applicant's position and destination country. Travel expenses are covered separately, ranging from €1,000 (Rs 97,805) to €3,500 (1,46,707).

Application Process

• Deadline: Applications are open from March 2025 until October 31, 2026.

• Submission: Interested candidates should submit their applications through their home institutions. The complete application, including the required documents, must be sent as a single PDF file to direttore@cimea.it.

Required Documents

• Completed application form signed by both institutions.

• Copy of the academic cooperation agreement or a declaration of intent between the institutions.

• Copies of the applicants' passports.

• Curriculum Vitae (maximum of 5 pages) for each applicant.

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship 2025-26: Selection Process

The CIMEA Selection Committee will review applications and notify applicants of their decisions within 30 days of submission. Selection criteria include the proposal's relevance, the applicants' ability to carry out the exchange, and the contribution to promoting academic collaboration.