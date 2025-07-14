Delhi Launches Tourism Fellowship, To Offer Rs 50,000 Monthly

The Delhi government on Monday launched the Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Program, which aims at preserving and promoting the national capital's historical and cultural heritage, and strengthening the grassroots community to encourage tourism.

Under the one-year fellowship, implemented by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), 40 young professionals will be selected every year and awarded a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000. According to an official statement, the initiative seeks to create a pool of trained youth who will directly contribute to government-led tourism and heritage efforts.

"This initiative will allow youth to directly participate in preserving and promoting Delhi's heritage. It reflects our commitment to self-reliance and local talent under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, while announcing the fellowship at a launch event, calling it a "strategic step" to involve young professionals in the national capital's tourism sector.

The Chief Minister further said that the applicants must be below 35 years of age, hold a graduate degree, and have at least one year of experience in tourism or a related field. Preference will be given to those with a degree or postgraduate qualification in tourism, she said. "Proficiency in Hindi and English, along with strong digital skills, is mandatory," the official statement noted.

The participants will work on a wide range of activities, including conducting heritage walks and guided tours, content creation, tourism marketing, event coordination, and volunteering at culturally-rich places like Dilli Haat and the Garden of Five Senses.

"The participants will also assist with film shoot facilitation and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities," the statement read.

"The program is designed to tap into the energy and creativity of our youth while strengthening the institutional framework of tourism in the city," Ms Gupta said. The fellowship would serve as a "bridge between the government and the next generation of cultural ambassadors," she added.

The applications for the one-year fellowship are expected to open in the coming weeks, with the first batch set to be trained later this year. At the end of the fellowship, participants will receive a certificate of completion.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was also present at the launch.