Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case LIVE: Sentencing To Be Announced At 2:00 PM Today; Haryana, Punjab Tense

The sentence against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be declared by a special CBI court today. After a Panchkula court found Ram Rahim guilty of raping two women followers on Friday, his supporters erupted in violence that left 38 people dead. More than 900 people were arrested in Haryana since. The Haryana police said they have made sufficient security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony. 50-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaira jail after his conviction by the special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. The judge will be flown to Rohtak today to announce the sentence. Rohtak has been placed under multi-layered security; 28 companies of paramilitary troops have been stationed in the town and Dera followers are not being allowed to enter the district.
Here are the live updates following Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Rape case conviction:
As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being taken to a court on Panchkula on Friday for the verdict in rape case in which he was accused, a cavalcade of about 150 cars had accompanied him. Among them was a fire engine. The Haryana police on Sunday said there is a chance that two compartments in it contained petrol. Forensic tests are on. From other cars that were part of the Ram Rahim's motorcade, the police had seized rifles, pistols and narcotics.
"We will not allow anyone to create any sort of trouble in Rohtak. Anyone breaking law or indulging in acts of violence or arson will himself be responsible for his fate. Anyone creating trouble will be given a warning first and if he still pays no heed, then he will have to face the bullet," Rohtak's deputy commissioner, Atul Kumar, said.
Security checks conducted in #Haryana's Panchkula, had witnessed 32 deaths in violence after #RamRahimSingh's conviction (early morning pix) pic.twitter.com/emdEVVBoua- ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017
Locals in Rohtak have been asked to stay indoors as a preventive measure ahead of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing.
