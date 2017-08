Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case LIVE: Sentencing To Be Announced At 2:00 PM Today; Haryana, Punjab Tense

Ram Rahim Case: Widespread violence was witnessed after Ram Rahim's rape conviction.

Here are the live updates following Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Rape case conviction:

The sentence against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be declared by a special CBI court today. After a Panchkula court found Ram Rahim guilty of raping two women followers on Friday, his supporters erupted in violence that left 38 people dead. More than 900 people were arrested in Haryana since. The Haryana police said they have made sufficient security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony. 50-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaira jail after his conviction by the special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. The judge will be flown to Rohtak today to announce the sentence. Rohtak has been placed under multi-layered security; 28 companies of paramilitary troops have been stationed in the town and Dera followers are not being allowed to enter the district.