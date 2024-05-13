Bomb Squad At Jaipur Schools After Email Threat, Children Sent Home

An attempt is on to extract information about the sender's email ID, said police. (File)

At least four schools in Jaipur have received bomb threats via email today, police said, days after bomb hoaxes triggered security scare at schools in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The four schools on alert are St Teresa's School, MPS School, Vidyashram School, and Manak Chowk School. They have been evacuated and the children were sent home, police said.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs are undertaking bomb tracing exercises at the schools. Police and administration officials are at the spot too.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph.

An attempt is on to extract information about the email ID of the sender, said police.

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) had received hoax bomb emails on May 1, triggering panic among the school administrations and parents.

On May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email. The emails were sent from servers with Russian IP addresses, sources had said. No suspicious material was found during searches by bomb disposal squads.

Similar bomb threat emails were received yesterday at the Delhi airport and several other addresses including major hospitals in the city. The threats were later found to be fake.