Zomato CEO Invites Moms Of Employees To Celebrate Mother's Day In Office: 'So Much Love'

"So much love all around today," Mr Goyal said.

The whole country celebrated Mother's Day on May 12. People showered their mothers with surprises, love and appreciation for their endless sacrifices and unwavering support. Zomato founder and Chief Deepinder Goyal organised a wonderful surprise for the mothers of Zomato employees amid the festivities. He honoured them by inviting each of them to the office.

"And here's the surprise! We invited ZoMoms (moms of our employees) to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today," he wrote on Instagram. The entrepreneur also shared some images and videos from the party. A video shows a group of women cutting a cake that reads "Mom" as people cheer at the office. In a few pictures, Mr Goyal is also seen posing with the employees and their mothers amid the beautiful celebration.

In another post, the Zomato Chief shared pictures of the artwork made by the mothers of the employees. "Sharing moments of ZoMoms who blessed our office today and made some really wonderful art pieces for their children's work desk," he added.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Definitely a very good gesture," said a user.

"Great work environment great people and u r such an inspiration for me," added another user.

A third user commented, "Sir @deepigoyal this is so cool... I mean I can't tell how happy each mom would have felt after being invited to the child's office ...."

"The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, one should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment. Their success is the result of the right process followed for a long period of time In execution and maintaining their culture as a company!" added a person.