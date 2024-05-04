Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress' Deepender Hooda Declares Assets Worth Rs 69.24 Crore

Deepender Hooda is the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Congress' Rohtak Lok Sabha seat candidate Deepender Singh Hooda has declared total assets worth Rs 69.24 crore in his election affidavit.

His moveable assets and immovable assets, including those of his wife, are worth Rs 17.25 crore and Rs 51.99 crore, respectively, the affidavit showed.

Deepender Hooda filed his nomination papers for the seat in Haryana on Saturday. Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections.

He is 46 years old, according to the affidavit, which showed that he has Rs 20,284 as cash-in-hand and owns a sports utility vehicle worth Rs 30.24 lakh.

The Congress leader has declared gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 crore while his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 2.01 crore.

Deepender Hooda, who is the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has declared that he has not been convicted in any criminal case.

Among his immovable properties are an agriculture land in Uttarakhand, a non-agriculture land in Rohtak and commercial properties in Delhi and Gurugram, according to the affidavit.

Deepender Hooda has declared liabilities worth Rs 18.46 lakh.

His did his B.Tech from MD University in Rohtak in 1999 and MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, in 2003. In 2020, Deepender Hooda did his LLB from the Delhi University.

BJP's Sirsa Lok Sabha seat candidate Ashok Tanwar, who filed his nomination papers on Saturday, declared total assets worth Rs 6.15 crore in his poll affidavit.

Mr Tanwar, 48, does not own any vehicle and has declared Rs 3 lakh as cash-in-hand, it showed.

According to his affidavit, Tanwar declared his movable assets and immovable assets, including those of his wife, to be worth Rs 91.44 lakh and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively.

He owns gold worth Rs 3 lakh while his spouse has gold jewellery worth Rs 61.20 lakh.

Tanwar has an agricultural land in Rajasthan and a house in Sirsa, the affidavit showed. He has declared that he has not been convicted in any criminal case.

The BJP leader has declared that he is a farmer. He did his PhD from the centre for historical studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, in 2010.

