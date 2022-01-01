Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda Tests Covid Positive

Deepender Singh Hooda said he is currently in isolation at his residence. (File)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

He is currently in isolation at his residence and requested people who have come in contact with him to get tested.

"On seeing the initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got the RT-PCR test done, the report of which has come positive. As per the advice of doctors I am currently isolated at my residence. The people who came in contact with me in the last few days are requested to kindly get the test done," said Mr Hooda in a tweet.

