Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Leaked Online, Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To 'Fight Against Piracy' Choreographer Remo D'Souza brought the issue to the filmmakers' notice. "I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to join us as we fight piracy," said Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar 's much-awaited filmhas been leaked online. The issue was brought to the filmmakers' notice by choreographer Remo D'Souza. In an interview with Indian Express , the 43-year-old choreographer confirmed the news and said: "I met someone who told me that he already has the movie () on his pen drive. Initially, I didn't believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained, and I was shocked." Remo D'Souza added that he tried contacting the 49-year-old actor but he was unavailable."I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back," Indian Express quoted Remo D'Souza as saying.On Friday, Akshay Kumar urged everyone to 'fight against piracy' in a statement to the media."The fight against piracy is critical and it's reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to join us as we fight piracy. Thank you all for your support," he said. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the need of sanitization in the country and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi'scampaign. The film has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey.also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.