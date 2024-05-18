Maharashtra Board To Soon Announce Class 12 Results

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the results for the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12. Once released, the results will be available on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

After the announcement of the results, students will be able to check the scores by using their roll number and mother's first name.



The HSC board examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The exam was held in two shifts from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Over 14 Lakh students appeared for the Class 12 or HSC exam this year.

The Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 results are expected to be announced in the first week of June. The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26.

Steps to check the result

Step 1- Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2- On the home page, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 link.

Step 3- Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4- Check the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



In 2023, the Maharashtra board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.25% in HSC results.



