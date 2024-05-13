Heeramandi Reviewed By Bhumi Pednekar: 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, You're A Master'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is making all the right noises. Fans, critics, and even celebrities are showering love on the project, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi Pednekar on Monday joined the long list of celebrities, who loved the Netflix series. Sharing a poster of the show on her Instagram feed, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "SLB sir, You're a master. Performances, world, music and ofcourse the dances. Farida Jalal Ji (start emoji)." Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's review of the show:

Last week, Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, got a stamp of approval from her Rowdy Rathore co-star Akshay Kumar. On Monday, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star shared the show's poster on his Instagram feed and wrote, "Watching Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle! Great going Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali." For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have worked together in several films like Joker, Rowdy Rathore, Mission Mangal, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty among others.

See what Akshay Kumar posted:

Recently Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur praised Team Heeramandi for their performances in the show. The director posted his review of the web series on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. He wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerizes you. His images stayed with me long after I binge-watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. and what an effective performance by Manisha Koirala @mkoirala. Finally, Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers the budgets they deserve."

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3-star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."