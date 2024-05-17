ICYMI: Balloons, Roses And Gifts Completed Madhuri Dixit's Birthday Celebrations

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday, May 15. Naturally, the star's birthday was marked with countless wishes from fans and her industry colleagues. Now, Madhuri has shared a video from the celebrations on Instagram, accompanied by a “thank you” note. The clip starts with a beautiful white cake adorned with fresh red roses. A few seconds later, Madhuri is seen cutting the cake and receiving gifts from her Dance Deewane team. PS: Madhuri is one of the judges on the dance reality show. The video concludes with a boomerang clip of Madhuri holding a balloon with the text “Happy Birthday, MD” written on it. In her note, Madhuri said, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to each and every one who took the time to send me birthday wishes. Your thoughtfulness made my day truly special. Here's to celebrating many more years together!”

Check out the video below:

On her special day, Madhuri Dixit received a sweet surprise from her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. He paid a visit on the sets of Dance Deewane to wish the birthday girl. Well, he wasn't alone. Dr Nene also brought Madhuri's pet dog, Carmelo, along. During the visit, Madhuri and her husband danced to the track Tumse Milke from her 1989 film Parinda. The makers of the dance reality show and Madhuri Dixit jointly shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “Madhuri's birthday special episode mein aaye unke husband dance ke manch par, jaha hui unki khaas mehmaan nawaazi. [Madhuri's birthday special episode featured her husband on the dance stage, where special guest hospitality was extended to him.]”

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married in October 1999. The couple are proud parents to two sons - Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma. The movie is available for streaming on Prime Video.