Inside Madhuri Dixit's Famjam With Husband Shriram Nene And Sons Arin-Ryan

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit's love for her family is often visible in her Instagram posts. The actress frequently uploads pictures featuring her husband, Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and their sons, Arin and Ryan Nene. Recently, the Bollywood "dhak-dhak" queen shared a series of photos where the lovely family of four were joined by Dr Nene's parents. Two pictures captured all six of them smiling at the camera, while the third shows Madhuri taking a selfie with her sons and Dr Nene's parents in the frame. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Nothing like the fam coming together. Happy Sunday!” with a red heart emoji.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene truly set couple goals. Not too long ago, the duo went on a vacation to Malibu, and Dr Nene gave us a sneak peek into their trip by sharing pictures on social media. In one photo, Madhuri and Dr Nene are seen twinning in black and wearing stylish sunglasses. In another set of pictures, the couple is hanging out with their friends. Dr Nene wrote in the caption, "So many things to see and do in LA, where should we start? Malibu with friends and fam!"

Recently, Madhuri Dixit also received the Special Recognition for Contribution to the Bharatiya Cinema at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Dixit for her outstanding talent, acknowledging her significant contribution to Indian cinema.

In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Anurag Thakur wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy!"

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in the United States of America.