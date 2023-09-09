Inside Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene's Holiday Diaries From Los Angeles

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene. (Courtesy: Dr Shriram Nene)

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene are setting couple goals and how. The couple are currently holidaying in Malibu. Shriram Nene has actively been sharing pictures from his holiday bucket. In the first post, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen twinning in black. In another set of pictures, the couple are joined by their friends. Shriram Nene wrote in the caption, "So many things to see and do in LA, where should we start? Malibu with friends and fam!"

Take a look at Shriram Nene's post here:

Shriram Nene shared another post from their family meal. In this picture, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen with their two sons Arin and Ryan. He wrote in the caption, "A meal with family is divine."

A few days back, Madhuri shared an emotional note for her two sons as they left home for higher studies. Madhuri Dixit shared two images with her boys. In the first image, the mother and sons pose for the camera as they flash their brightest smiles. In the second image, Madhuri is seen laughing her heart out while the two boys look into the camera. Madhuri wrote in her caption, "How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two."

Take a look at Madhuri's post here:

Madhuri and Shriram Nene often treat their Instafam with couple pictures. A few months back, they shared a few pictures where Shriram Nene appeared as a photographer for Madhuri. In the caption, the doting husband wrote, "Always loving each other's vibe," with heart, wink and camera emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr Shriram Nene since 1999. Madhuri Dixit is best known for her work in films such as Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie Maja Ma last year.