Madhuri Dixit Posts Pic With Sons Arin And Ryan: 'How Can You Both Be In College Already'

Madhuri with her two sons. (Courtesy: MadhuriDixit)

Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt note for her two boys Arin and Ryan before they leave home for higher studies. Madhuri Dixit shared two images with her boys. In the first image, the mother and sons pose for the camera as they flash their brightest smiles. In the second image, Madhuri is seen laughing her heart out while the two boys look into the camera. Madhuri's words will resonate with every mother whose child leaves home for studies. Madhuri began her post with "My boys" and dropped a heart emoji. Madhuri wrote in her caption, "How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two."

Take a look at Madhuri's post here:

A few months back, Madhuri's younger son Ryan graduated from high school. On that occasion, Madhuri and her husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a bunch of images on their social media feeds. There is also a video of the convocation ceremony in the carousel. In one of the images, Dr Nene and Ryan are also joined by Madhuri Dixit and the couple's elder son Arin Nene.

Take a look at the post here:

On the occasion of Ryan's birthday too, Dr Shriram Nene shared a special post. In his caption, he wrote, "It's amazing how 18 years can pass right before us. But there you have it: Wishing my super cool son, Ryan, a very Happy 18th Birthday and many happy returns. Amazing future ahead of you."

Take a look at the post here:

Madhuri Dixit is best known for her work in films such as Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She made her web debut with Netflix series The Fame Game.