A Khalnayak Reunion With Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff And Subhash Ghai

A photo from the get-together. (courtesy: drneneofficial)

It was a night to remember at Subhash Ghai's residence in Mumbai. The filmmaker and his wife Mukta Ghai hosted a dinner party to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The night turned even more memorable, as it marked the Khalnayak reunion. Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the 1993 release featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. The film was a blockbuster hit. On Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai's 53rd wedding anniversary, the stars came under one roof to celebrate the couple. In the pictures shared by Madhuri Dixit, we get a glimpse of the gettogether. The opening frame features Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene posing with Subhash Ghai. Don't miss the view. Next, we get a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. Sharing the pictures, Madhuri wrote, “It's the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai.”

Subhash Ghai and team Khalnayak also marked the 45th anniversary of his production house, Mukta Arts, which was founded in 1978. Sharing a series of pictures from the fun night on Instagram, the filmmaker said, “I was touched last night to see my favourite friends and actors of Mukta Arts at my home to wish us our marriage anniversary and 45th anniversary of Mukta Arts and joined the fun…Had a lovely time…Thank you.”

Subhash Ghai also thanked Jackie Shroff for the personalised gift to celebrate 45 years of Mukta Arts. Sharing a picture of the “gold medal” on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Thank you Jackie Shroff for this gold medal specially designed and gifted to Mukta Arts yesterday on its 45th anniversary. We all at Mukta are overwhelmed by your love and gratitude in spirit and action both. We are always proud of as an evergreen star and great human-being both.”

Thank u #JACKIE SHROFF for this gold MEDAL specially designed n gifted to #MUKTA ARTS yesterday on its 45 th anniversary

We all at mukta are overwhelmed by ur love n gratitude in spirit n action both.

We always proud of as an evergreen star n great human-being both.???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mQaFqfzCwS — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) October 25, 2023

Apart from the Khalnayak stars, Subhash Ghai's dinner party was also attended by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Subhash Ghai shared a group picture, wherein he and his wife can be seen posing with Irfan and his wife Safa Baig, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene and Sunil Gavaskar. We also caught a glimpse of Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai's daughter Meghana Ghai Puri. Along with the picture, he wrote, “My dear neighbour friend and cricket legend Irfan Pathan and my best friend Sunil Gavaskar made a pleasant visit at our home to wish us a happy marriage and Mukta Arts anniversary on 24, October…That made a difference to the joy of our family get-together…Thank you, Irfan and Safa. Thank you, Sunil. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Khalnayak celebrated its 30th anniversary on August 6, this year. On the occasion, Subhash Ghai claimed that the makers have been working on the script of Khalnayak 2 for the last three years.