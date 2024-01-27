So You Think You Can Dance Like Madhuri Dixit?

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit, in her latest Instagram entry, shared a video of her dance on the sets of Dance Deewane. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing to the track Barso Re from the 2007 film Guru. Madhuri Dixit captioned the post, "Dance ki Deewani." In the comments section, Chitrangda Singh dropped heart emojis. Madhuri Dixit features as one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. The comments section of Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post was flooded with heart emojis from fans.

Check out Madhuri Dixit's dance video here:

Earlier this week, Madhuri Dixit shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane with Suniel Shetty and she wrote, "Sheher ki ladki. You want to know what we did with Suniel Shetty's card? Find out on 3rd Feb only on Dance Deewane."

Madhuri Dixit's dance videos are always a sheer delight. ICYMI, here is a video of the OG dancing to Dhanush's Why This Kolaveri Di.

"How many expressions can you count?" Madhuri Dixit asked her Instafam sharing this fun dance video.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. She recently produced the Marathi film Panchak.