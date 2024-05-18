Viral Video Of 'Ice Cream Nachos' Leaves The Internet Divided

A reel on the making of a unique dessert platter is viral (Photo: Instagram/ the_magnolia_mercantile)

Be it a family movie night or a get-together with friends, a loaded nachos platter is a must on the table. It is easy to prepare and tastes yummy. Recently, a digital creator prepared it with a summer twist. How? By using ice cream, instead of salsa and cheese. The woman shared a video, demonstrating the making of "ice cream nachos" on Instagram. The now-viral video began with Tara Panasiuk saying, "These ice cream nachos are the perfect delicious summer treat." She kick-started the preparation process by crushing multiple waffle cones on a platter. She added double-layered ice cream, chocolate mixed with strawberry and vanilla ice cream to it. Next, she added sliced bananas and cherries on the platter.

Also Read: Viral Video: Baker Makes "Chocolate Brownie Sourdough," Internet Reacts

For the extra crunch, she used different candies. Before serving, Tara added some whipped cream and chocolate syrup. How did it look? Colourful. Watch the full reel below.

Also Read: Viral: Woman Shows Simple Hack To Chill Water Without Electricity, Internet Is Shocked

The video has clocked over 2 million views so far. The concept left the Internet divided. While several people have expressed their wish to try the dish, others were worried about the sugar content.

A comment read, "Running immediately with the biggest spoon I have!! You always have the best ideas!"

Another read, "Yum! Looks so good and a fun treat!"

A few have declared it as the best combo to keep on the menu for any kids' party or on vacation.

A user said, "Oh how fun and yummy. That would definitely make a fun summer treat! And a great birthday party treat too!"

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person wrote, "Oh my gosh!! I can just see my kids enjoying this poolside!"

"This is a fun idea, especially on vacation, or even dessert for a cookout! Love this, Tara!!" said another.

"I think my son would eat the whole thing," a woman added.

One user wrote, "I want to see how people actually eat things like this."

Meanwhile, people were also worried that the ice cream would melt soon.

"How do you keep the ice cream from melting while putting this together?"

Would you like to try this ice cream nachos?

Also Read: Viral Video: After Butter Chicken, Young Cook's Pani Puri Wins Approval Of Desis Online