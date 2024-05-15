Viral Video: Baker Makes 'Chocolate Brownie Sourdough,' Internet Reacts

A reel on the making of "chocolate brownie sourdough" is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ turner.farm)

Different types of bread-making videos are currently taking the internet by storm. Among the latest creations grabbing eyeballs on Instagram is a "chocolate brownie sourdough". Sounds fascinating doesn't it? As the name suggests, this bread combines aspects of sourdough and chocolate brownie to develop a one-of-a-kind treat. In an Instagram reel, Ashley Turner showcases her awe-inspiring creation from the outside and inside. We see her shaping the dough and cutting into its surface. Once baked, the bread gets an almost decadent look. The content creator has provided the recipe in the caption of the now-viral post.

Are you curious to know how this bread tastes? You're not alone. A few Instagram users also wondered the same in the comments. The baker revealed that although the appearance of the bread resembles a chocolate brownie, the taste does not completely match that of one. She explained that it has "a rich flavour that is not sweet at all" and that it "just looks like a brownie." Watch the complete video below:

Although the reel was first shared two months ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. It has received more than 5 million views so far. In the comments, Instagram users had many questions about the making of this unique bread. Several people expressed an interest in trying it. Those who had already tasted it testified to its deliciousness. Check out some of the reactions below:

"What kind of sorcery is this?!? Yummm."

"Oh my goodness! I'm going to make this!!!!"

"That looks amazing!"

"Just made it. Wow, if only every loaf came out this soft. So rich. Good for anything from a PBJ to roast beef and havarti. Lovely flavour."

"Oh my that looks so good. We love chocolate sourdough here."

"I've made two loaves in two days. It's excellent! Thank you so much."

"Added dried cherries soaked in orange juice to mine! Can't wait to cut into it!"

