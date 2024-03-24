'Van Gogh Sandwich': Food Vlogger's Strikingly Colourful Creation Mesmerises Internet

A viral video showcasing a 'Holi Sandwich' has impressed people online (Photo Credit: Instagram/ feashts)

People in every corner of the country are gearing up for a festival of colours, Holi. We all know that any spirited celebration is incomplete without some lip-smacking dishes. Recently, a food vlogger shared a video demonstrating the making of a special Holi sandwich. From colourful bread to multi-hued stuffing, Sahini Bannerjee in the clip can be making a fascinating treat from scratch. The best part? She didn't use any artificial colouring to give the dish its varied colours. The video begins with the vlogger asking her partner what he wants to eat in Bengali, to which he says Holi Sandwich. The preparation begins with the vlogger making a multi-coloured loaf of bread.

After kneading the dough, she divides it in equal proportions. To get yellow bread, she adds turmeric powder to the dough and kneads it again. A similar process is repeated for other colours. For the green colour, she added matcha powder. Pink was obtained from beetroot, orange from saffron and blue from blue pea. Before putting it in the oven to bake, Sahini rolls the different coloured dough pieces on top of each other and then gives it a cylindrical form. This is later translated into a swirling effect. The video shows her slicing her freshly baked bread and applying a blue colour spread on top of it. For the stuffing, she used slices of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, etc. Voila! The Holi sandwich is ready to be relished!

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Holi Sandwich. My way of celebrating colours. A Holi Sando. Soft, supple, complex and tasty! Pigments: Yellow - Haldi or Turmeric (retains colour), Pink - Beetroot (but lost colour because it was too thin. It browned. Green - Matcha(the colour is retained), Orange - saffron (turned a deeper yellowish) and Blue - Blue pea flower powder (gets brighter after baking)".

The internet was quite impressed with this colourful creation and its swirling design. Many compared it to the famous painting of the Dutch painter Van Gogh.

A comment read, "It's Van Gogh sandwich."

"That looks like, A Starry Sandwich - Van Gough wala!" read another.

Another said, "That looks really good!!!! The whole rainbow."

A few lauded Sahini for her baking skills, as a comment read, "This is absolutely brilliant, a class apart your baking skill is top notch."

Some confessed that they were watching the clip on a loop. "This is soooooo gorgeous. I can't stop obsessing over this and watching it on loop," a user said.

"That's a masterpiece," wrote another.

Many said, "That's the most beautiful loaf of bread I've ever seen."

The video has been played more than a million times, so far.

