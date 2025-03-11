Nutritionist Suggests A Healthy Yet Colourful Snack To Rock Your Holi Party

The festival of colours, Holi is already knocking on the door. Are you still wondering about what snacks to serve to your guests? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal came with a wonderful recipe for colourful millet idli that can simply rock your Holi parties. On Instagram, she posts a video with a caption atop it that reads, “Perfect Holi health snack in a glass.” Alongside the clip, she reveals the beneficial side of the dish and pens, “Rainbow Jowar Idlis – A Nutritious & Colorful Twist! Who said healthy can't be fun? For episode 2 of our Healthy Holi Bites, these soft, gut-friendly jowar idlis are fermented to perfection and naturally coloured using spinach, beetroot, and turmeric!”

Further, in the same video, Palak explains how she has been incorporating colours into the festival without adding any harmful ingredients to her food. She elaborates, “Holi is all about colours, so why not keep them natural even in our food? In this episode of ‘Healthy Holi Bites,' we have brought to you South Indian flavours in a glass. A mess-free snack perfect for Holi,” adding, “No artificial colours, no additives, just vibrant spinach, beetroot and turmeric to naturally colour your idlis. Serve it with some sambar and chutneys, and watch your guests light up with those colours and flavours.”

Here's how to make colourful idlis, according to the nutritionist

Batter & juice preparation: Soak 1 cup jowar, ½ cup urad dal, and 1 tsp methi seeds for 6 hours. Grind to a smooth batter, and ferment overnight. Meanwhile, in the video, at first, spinach, beetroot and turmeric juice are being made separately in three separate bowls. Divide into three parts: Then, the juices are blended. One with spinach puree, one with beetroot juice, and one with turmeric for yellow idlis. This will lead to three differently coloured batters - pink, green and orange/yellow. Steam: While placing the batter in the idli moulds, she beautifully mixes the colours in patterns so as to keep them distinctive from one another. Plating: Finally, she beautifully pours the sambar into a martini glass. Then, she joins the idli with a long stick and places them on top, creating a visually pleasing presentation. Garnish: Additionally, she tops it with red and white chutneys. That's it, the wonderful dish is ready to savour.

Try this recipe this Holi and wow your guests!

