'How Beautiful' - Colourful 'Holi Idli Bombs' Go Viral, Leave Internet Abuzz

A viral video shows the making of Holi-themed idlis (Photo Credit: Instagram/ rohinis.kitki)

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. As people gear up for the celebration of this much-awaited festival, our social media feeds are beginning to explode with colour. Every year, we come across viral videos of colourful Holi recipes, decorations and other ideas. This year, one such reel has already taken Instagram by storm. It shows a person making a multi-coloured idli, which they have named "Holi Idli Bombs". In the reel by @rohinis.kitki, we see the vlogger using natural ingredients to infuse the idli batter with varied colours.

For green, she uses spinach puree. For pink, she uses beetroot. Turmeric mixed with beetroot gives an orangish shade to the batter, while only turmeric gives a yellow colour. She also uses Butterfly Pea Flowers to make blue idli batter. Once the shades are ready, she uses a spoon to add a small quantity of each to the idli moulds. She then places them in a steamer. Watch the complete video and take a look at the final result:

The Instagram reel has received more than 7 million views so far. Some users were not convinced by the idea. However, several others seemed to like the idea, with multiple comments calling it "beautiful". Check out some of the reactions:

"It will be the same in taste, so why so many things to add?"

"I remember we used to get tricolour dosas during our high school in the hostel.. reminded me of that."

"I love the sour taste of idli. The colours also make it visually appealing. Yum!"

"They look good. Nice creativity. Those criticizing will immediately eat it if it's served in some high-end restaurant and also pay a premium amount for the same."

"It's lovely how you used natural food colours."

"Good way to get your kids to eat idli".

Would you like to make these viral idlis at home? Let us know in the comments below!

