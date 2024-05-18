Virat Kohli's Edgy New Hairstyle Is Sure To Top The Table Of Summer 2024 Hair Trends

Virat's New Hairstyle Is Sure To Top The Table Of Summer 2024 Hair Trends

Cricket lovers in every corner of the world are waiting to witness the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. The match will decide who will claim the last spot in the playoffs. Well, before that Virat Kohli gives his fans a stunning update with his new style. The cricketer got yet another stunning hairdo done to dish out some goals. His sharp, edgy hairstyle seems like a perfect choice for summer. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared an array of pictures that gave us a glimpse of Virat's new hairstyle. The crew hairstyle with a side cut is a classy choice to serve a statement. Sharing the pictures, Aalim wrote, “The One & Only King Kohli. We decided to keep an edgy, raw and grungy sharp haircut by doing a reverse graduation. The front hairline is sharp and crew, going gradually into the longer length at the crown to create texture and movement in the hair. Virat always dares to try something new with his haircuts and sets the trend on fire.”

Guess what? The internet is already going gag over his new hairstyle. Many fans claim that Virat Kohli has got a new hairstyle for the upcoming T20 World Cup. A fan shared a video of Kohli, dressed in RCB's jersey and laughing his heart out, on X (formerly Twitter). Along with the video, the fan wrote, “New hairstyle for T20 WC Virat Kohli.”

Another wrote, "Virat Kohli's new Hairstyle…King looks good in all hairstyles.”

Virat Kohli's new Hairstyle ❤️‍????

Virat Kohli looks dapper in any and every hairstyle and indeed, he is setting the goals right. Remember the time when Kohli's look was being compared to Money Heist's Professor? This was after the cricketer carried a full moustache and beard and fairly long dark hair with lush curls. He teamed it with a bright yellow T-shirt and a pair of black rectangular spectacles. Netizens were quick to point out that his look has a striking resemblance with Professor, who is played by Spanish actor Alvaro Morte.

But Virat Kohli in a modern mullet look is our all-time favourite.

Virat Kohli continues to impress us with his chic hairstyles