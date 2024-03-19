Virat Kohli's Fresh Hairdo And Eyebrow Slit Proves That This New Dad Has Got Some Serious Swag

Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2024 with a fresh new haircut

Virat Kohli may be a new dad in town with the birth of his second child with Anushka Sharma, his son Akaay, but with his new slick hairdo, he ensures people are reminded of his style icon status ahead of IPL 2024. Like many in the industry, Virat Kohli rests his faith in celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's magical hands for a quick makeover. The Indian cricketer may have taken the time off from his cricketing career but how do you take a break from looking fabulous all the time? Impossible for Virat Kohli. He went with a fresh side fade with spikes framing his crown. The eyebrow slit is here to stay and Virat Kohli is making sure of it with his addition. A fresh trim can do wonders and in case one wondered if King Kohli needed one, it is evident that a fresh makeover truly can elevate even the former Indian skipper's star quotient.

It's hard for Virat Kohli's signature hairstyle to go unnoticed. The crown-framing pompadour with a fade on the side that extends to the start of the sideburns and downward to a thick jaw-shaping beard can be understood clearly to be a favourite for the sportsman. But who doesn't love a change?

Forever stylish, and forever suave, Virat Kohli's fresh spring makeover is his latest serve.

