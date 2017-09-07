Priyanka Chopra Walks The Red Carpet At The Toronto International Film Festival Soiree

Actress Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival Soiree on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old actress, who was the special guest at the event, looked elegant in a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit. Pahuna: The Little Visitors, a Sikkimese film produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. The film marks Priyanka Chopra's fifth production venture after Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Ventilator, Sarvann and Kay Re Rascalaa. Priyanka Chopra participated in TIFF's new campaign - Share Her Journey, in which she discussed her career and work outside of the entertainment industry.
The Gunday actress kept her fans posted on social media by sharing a few pictures from the event. The caption of one of the pictures shared by the elated actress read, "I'm honored to be here tonight to share my journey. Thank you for having me #TIFF17."
Priyanka Chopra also posed with Cameron Bailey, the artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival. "You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment," she wrote.
Toronto International Film Festival is being held from September 7 till September 17.
Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for her Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, was in Mumbai last month to spend some quality time with family and friends. It was reported that she was in India to finalise the lead actor of Gustakhiyan, which is to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, her mother Madhu Chopra dismissed the reports in an interview with news agency PTI and said, "I have not seen any paper work or documents so I can't say anything (of Priyanka working with Mr Bhansali). Priyanka has no time this year to do a Hindi film. If he is making it this year then Priyanka is definitely not doing it."
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.
(With PTI inputs)