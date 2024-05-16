Mahira Khan's Reaction To Crowd Throwing An Object At Her On Stage: 'It Is Unacceptable'

Mahira Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: StanMahirakhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently attended the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, where a member of the crowd threw an object on the stage where she was seated. The actress has reacted to the incident in her latest Instagram post. She shared a clip from the event and she captioned it, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it's ok to throw something on stage, even if it's a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation."

Mahira Khan shared her take on the event and she added in her extensive post, "But hear me out - While we were on our way back someone said ' after this we won't have an event here'. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more... who were showing their love and excitement - the way they know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn't know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000. Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot...Lots of could haves and should haves."

The Humsafar actress added in her post, "What I do feel strongly about is that - we need more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalise it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more)... It will all flourish! I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah."

See Mahira Khan's post here:

In the viral clip, looking at the object, Mahira Khan said, "Haww... Ye galat hogaya (this is wrong)." When Mahira Khan was asked to say a dialogue from her film by the host, Mahira replied, "Ab toh dialogue nahi banta na agar cheezein phek rahe hain aap log (I won't say any dialogue because you threw something. Now there is no room for a dialogue)." The video has been posted by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on X (earlier known as Twitter).

Check out the viral video here:

She handled it so gracefully

N whoever did this could go get a life pic.twitter.com/cqpAEaRSIi — Duaa (@chaoticccmess) May 15, 2024

Mahira Khan is known for her performances in popular TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She made her debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam's Bol. Since then, she has featured in several successful films like Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In and Superstar, to name a few. She made her debut in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In terms of work, Mahira Khan is set to headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The series, titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel.