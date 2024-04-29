Arijit Singh Failed To Recognize Mahira Khan At Dubai Concert. Then This Happened

"I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much," Arijit Singh said on stage

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shahzadi_sipra)

At a recent concert in Dubai, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh failed to recognize one of the attendees - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. What the singer did next to make up for it was absolutely adorable. It so happened that Arijit Singh was performing at a concert in Dubai where he sang the song Zaalima from Raees. The singer however failed to recognize that actor Mahira Khan - on whom the song was picturized, was sitting right on the front row of the same concert. Rectifying his mistake, the singer then apologized and even gave a shout out to the actress.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Arijit Singh can be heard saying on stage, "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there. I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it's her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn't recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.”

Mahira Khan, who can be spotted wearing a wear outfit in the video, smiled at the sweet gesture and waved at the audience.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the personal front, Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see the couple sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creates a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

