Arijit Singh Failed To Recognize Mahira Khan At Dubai Concert. Then This Happened

At a recent concert in Dubai, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh failed to recognize one of the attendees - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. What the singer did next to make up for it was absolutely adorable. It so happened that Arijit Singh was performing at a concert in Dubai where he sang the song Zaalima from Raees. The singer however failed to recognize that actor Mahira Khan - on whom the song was picturized, was sitting right on the front row of the same concert. Rectifying his mistake, the singer then apologized and even gave a shout out to the actress.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Arijit Singh can be heard saying on stage, "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there. I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it's her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn't recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.”

Mahira Khan, who can be spotted wearing a wear outfit in the video, smiled at the sweet gesture and waved at the audience.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the personal front, Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see the couple sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creates a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.