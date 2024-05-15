Priyanka Chopra And Katrina Kaif In Coordinated Y2K Looks Is One Way To Make Throwback Styles Look Iconic

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif make an epic style duo

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have always been iconic whether it was for their astonishingly good looks or for keeping with the stylish contemporary trends. Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself standing alongside Katrina Kaif from their early years in Bollywood. Both were seen in fringed bralettes and corsets, embellished jeans and traditional jewellery in matching tones of their respective outfits. Among the Y2K styles that dominated the previous year's fashion forecast, vintage sequinned corsets, crop tops with fringes and low-rise sequinned bottoms were the ones that led the trend. But in the Indian context, the fusion of sequinned Western outfits with traditional Indian jewellery was at its peak. Priyanka Chopra was seen here in shades of green from her tie-up corset, trousers and jewellery. Katrina Kaif was seen in a brown halter crop top with fringes and trousers to match the top along with copper-toned jewellery. Hair and makeup for both were voluminous blowouts, eyeliner for the eyes and a deep brown for the lip that ruled the beauty space of the time.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle is a treasure chest of trendsetting fashion looks of the early 2000s. In November 2000, Priyanka Chopra in a printed bikini set with bangles and a bindi probably never knew the influence she would have years later. There really is only one desi girl here.

Monochromes may have gained momentum in recent years. But Priyanka Chopra at the tender age of 19 was never too shy from experimenting and making simple staples look like a power move. A white bikini paired with a white trouser but this desi girl with her desi touch added a bindi to make this outfit look memorable.

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif never fail to impress - whether it is their acting, Bollywood person or throwback lookbooks.

