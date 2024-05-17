Shooter Who Fired At Delhi Car Showroom Killed In Encounter: Cops

A shooter who fired at a car showroom in Delhi's Tilak Nagar to threaten the owner was killed in an encounter with the police on Thursday night.

The shooter, identified as Ajay alias Goli, was killed in an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell in Outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said.

On May 6, Ajay had allegedly fired several rounds of bullets at a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area.

A resident of Sonipat, Ajay was associated with gangster Himanshu Bhau, who has been hiding in Portugal after being on the run, they added.

He was accompanied by another shooter, Abhishek alias Churan. Abhishek was arrested on May 10 during a raid near North Delhi's Model Town.

A pistol and six cartridges were recovered from him. Abhishek has four cases under Arms Act as well as murder and attempt to murder filed against him. According to police, Abhishek helped Himanshu hide from the police before he escaped to Portugal.

In the past, the gangster has made threatening calls to car dealers in Delhi to extort crores of rupees. According to the police, he threatened a luxury car dealer and demanded Rs 5 crore while being on the run.