Gangster's Audio Surfaces In Rs 10 Crore Ransom Demand From Delhi Cop

In a case of extortion, an audio recording has emerged, revealing a demand for a ransom of Rs 10 crore from a Delhi Police Head Constable posted in the Vikaspuri area. The call, allegedly made by a close associate of notorious gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, contains direct threats against the officer and his family.

According to the reports, the Head Constable received two phone calls from an unknown number. The caller has been identified as Sahil Ritoli, a close aide of Himanshu Bhau, who is one of the most wanted criminals in Haryana and Delhi.

During the call, Ritoli demanded Rs 10 crore as ransom and warned that failure to comply would lead to the killing of the constable and his family.

During the call, the gangster can be heard saying, "I have found out everything about you... Just watch out as you have children too."

Notably, the victim was reportedly a close friend of Manjeet Ahlawat alias Dighal, a former Delhi Police constable who had transitioned to private finance. Manjeet was murdered in December 2024 at a wedding in Rohtak, Haryana, reportedly over for not paying extortion money to the Bhau gang.

Initially, the constable filed a complaint about the threat, but no FIR was registered. But as soon as the matter reached the authorities, the Vikaspuri police registered a case on July 8 under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police are actively investigating the matter. The police are trying to trace the phone number from which the call came. Also, providing security to the head constable is being considered.

Who is Himanshu alias Bhau?

Himanshu, widely known as Bhau, is a notorious gangster, whose name is in the most wanted list of Haryana and Delhi Police. Many serious cases are registered against him, spanning across from Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi. Interpol has also issued a red corner notice against him.

Authorities revealed that Himanshu obtained a passport using forged documents and fled the country. As per the reports, Himanshu is running the entire extortion racket from Portugal. Police say that he also has connections with the infamous Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang.