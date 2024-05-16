Dia Mirza's Party For Son's Birthday Is A Lesson In Sustainable Living

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Bollywood star Dia Mirza has always been a climate crusader. After winning the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000, she has actively campaigned for a greener and cleaner Earth. Today, she is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN's Environment Programme. Now, the actress has proved yet again that she walks the talk by ensuring that her son Avyaan Azaad's third birthday was a lesson in sustainable celebration and living. For the special occasion, Dia Mirza opted to host the party in a garden, replete with upcycled decor and sustainable goods. Sharing images and details, Dia Mirza said: “This garden is our sanctuary… how blessed we are to have it. It's also Avyaan's favourite place. And the venue for his 3rd Birthday. Trees, butterflies, birds and breeze put all the children at ease. “

Offering suggestions, Dia Mirza said: “Celebrations can be made sustainable by incorporating simple measures. Sharing a few with you here with the hope that it may guide you when celebrating your little ones' special days.” She shared that she used “upcycled cloth banners and buntings" for decor, sustainable napkins, reusable cups made with crop waste, bamboo cutlery and bagasse plates, and water dispensers from home with filtered water. These measures "helped make our celebration #ZeroPlastic,” she said. She also revealed that the “return presents for all the kids were local, sustainable and trees grown in their names at Uttarakhand.”

She concluded the note by saying, “Let's come together to ensure our kids have parties that include: Reusable decor. No balloons. No plastic. Because a healthy planet means a healthy life and future for our children. And these actions go a long way in mitigating climate change, to beat pollution and restore biodiversity.”

Dia Mirza further tagged all the businesses from which she procured the sustainable goods and thanked her party planners as well.

In the comments section, Sagarika Ghatge Khan and Pragya Kapoor replied with heart emojis. Richa Chadha said, “Aviyaaaaaan, happy birthday. You're our special boy!” Urmila Matondkar said, “Happy birthday. Love and blessings.” Lara Dutta Bhupathi dropped clap emojis. Ssmilly Suri wrote: “Beautiful. N who is this handsome boy.”

Check out the post here:

Before this, Dia Mirza shared more glimpses from the birthday party and wrote: “14th May 2024. Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday. Avyaan Azaad, you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you, our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful.”

In response, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani said: “Happy Birthday Avyaan! And @diamirzaofficial you look so childlike and happy yourself, in picture 1! Love to all of you!”

Priyanka Chopra, Kritika Kamra, and Gauahar Khan wished the little one in the comments section as well. Rasika Dugal and Jugal Hansraj responded with heart emojis.

Dia Mirza and her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in 2021. On the work front, she was last seen in the road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak.