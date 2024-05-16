The View From Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles Home

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has had a super busy schedule what with the shoot of Heads of State, returned to Los Angeles and she shared pictures from her home on her Instagram stories. The actress, who co-stars with Idris Elba and John Cena in the film, was shooting in Paris, Dublin, Switzerland and Nice, among other destinations. After returning to LA, Priyanka Chopra shared a blurry selfie, a clip of herself getting her make-up done. "Oh hey..." she captioned the selfie. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the view from her LA home and she wrote, "Being home is... feeding my soul."

See the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie joined her during the shoot of her next film Heads of State. Priyanka shared a video and she captioned it, "And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of State will be on Prime Video...When you ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.