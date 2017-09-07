Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Have Two Back-To-Back Films, Actress Says "He Should Be Happy" Parineeti Chopra said: "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. New Delhi: Highlights Arjun is one of my closest friends in the film industry, says Parineeti They're co-starring in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada Parineeti's next film is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in her kitty, the actress says she is in "the most exciting phase" of her career. Parineeti has also been appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia. "I am in the most exciting phase of my career. I have just been appointed as the Friend of Australia and I feel humbled to be given this honour," Parineeti told IANS.



A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT



"On the movies front, I am in prep work for Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, which is a physically and mentally challenging project. I am very excited about it as it is an intense movie. After this, I will begin shooting for Namaste Canada, which is a light film. I will be working with Arjun Kapoor in both these movies," she said.



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is about a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India - and they are united in their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other.



A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey Canada have found a spot in the list of anticipated projects as they reunite Arjun and Parineeti after the 2012 hit film Ishaqzaade, in which they shared a crackling chemistry.



The actress has faced failures with films like Kill Dil, Daawat-e-Ishq and Shuddh Desi Romance. She received mixed response for her drastic weight loss, with some praising her dedication and with some criticising her for sending out a negative message.



Parineeti, whose



A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT



"More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star," said Parineeti.



Away from the film world, she is happy to push tourism for Australia.



The "Friends of Australia" programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial and long-term "friendships" with those they regard as unique, positive and influential story-tellers.



In her capacity, Parineeti will work towards strengthening ties between India and Australia. She will also explore Australia's aquatic and coastal experiences, wildlife and its variety of food and wine offerings.



Talking about the association, she said: "I had never imagined that one day I would reach such a stage in my life where I would be chosen as a 'Friend of Australia' and become the first Bollywood ambassador to promote Tourism Australia. I will be flying to Australia to explore the country and I will get to experience a lot more new things."



Recalling her memories of Australia, the Hasee Toh Phasee star said: "Last year, the most memorable moment for me was doing deep-sea diving when I was in Gold Coast."



The actress, who has shown her singing talent, will also be seen in



Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's popular Golmaal franchise. The film, also starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is slated to release on Diwali. The first installment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Parineeti Chopra had a good start in Bollywood but slowed down after facing back-to-back setbacks. With projects like Golmaal Again and Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming filmin her kitty, the actress says she is in "the most exciting phase" of her career. Parineeti has also been appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia. "I am in the most exciting phase of my career. I have just been appointed as the Friend of Australia and I feel humbled to be given this honour," Parineeti told IANS."On the movies front, I am in prep work for, which is a physically and mentally challenging project. I am very excited about it as it is an intense movie. After this, I will begin shooting for, which is a light film. I will be working with Arjun Kapoor in both these movies," she said.is about a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India - and they are united in their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other.and Vipul Amrutlal Shah'shave found a spot in the list of anticipated projects as they reunite Arjun and Parineeti after the 2012 hit film, in which they shared a crackling chemistry.The actress has faced failures with films likeand. She received mixed response for her drastic weight loss, with some praising her dedication and with some criticising her for sending out a negative message.Parineeti, whose Meri Pyaari Bindu failed to elicit expected response at the box office this year, says Arjun is a close friend, and she can't wait to begin working with him."More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star," said Parineeti.Away from the film world, she is happy to push tourism for Australia.The "Friends of Australia" programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial and long-term "friendships" with those they regard as unique, positive and influential story-tellers.In her capacity, Parineeti will work towards strengthening ties between India and Australia. She will also explore Australia's aquatic and coastal experiences, wildlife and its variety of food and wine offerings.Talking about the association, she said: "I had never imagined that one day I would reach such a stage in my life where I would be chosen as a 'Friend of Australia' and become the first Bollywood ambassador to promote Tourism Australia. I will be flying to Australia to explore the country and I will get to experience a lot more new things."Recalling her memories of Australia, thestar said: "Last year, the most memorable moment for me was doing deep-sea diving when I was in Gold Coast."The actress, who has shown her singing talent, will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's popularfranchise. The film, also starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is slated to release on Diwali. The first installmentreleased in 2006.