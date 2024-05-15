In Viral School Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, The Internet Guesses Who's Next To Him

Ranbir Kapoor in a throwback photo. (courtesy: ranbir_kapoooor)

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor may be resolute in his decision to stay off social media, but this does not prevent his pictures and videos from going viral often. A case in point is the recently resurfaced set of school days photos of the actor that are currently making waves on social media. Shared by a fan page, in the first image, Ranbir and a friend are posing for the camera, both wearing white shirts covered in scribbles, probably signatures from their classmates to mark a special occasion. In a second photo, he is joined by two other friends, giving us major school farewell day vibes. Once the fan club shared the photos, they quickly garnered numerous likes and comments.

In particular, fans are actively speculating about the identity of Ranbir's mystery friend in the picture. With names like Ayan Mukerji, Bosco Martis, Dev Patel, Vikramaditya Motwane, Amol Pinge, Arjun Bijlani, and even Tusshar Kapoor, fans are having a field day guessing the identity of Ranbir's friend in the first picture. One fan even wrote: “Ayan Mukherjee or Manoj Bajpayee,” offering a glimpse of the sheer range of the names being guessed.

That's not all, an astrologer and wellness coach named Ramona. J. Mordecai has claimed that she is the girl in the second picture. In the comments section, she wrote: “It's me in the second one,” adding, “For many years, the Internet uses this picture and puts this picture up on teachers day and tells the world that I'm his teacher, but we were in the same batch together.”

Meanwhile, of the many names thrown around, only Arjun Bijlani is actually Ranbir Kapoor's classmate. On an episode of Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Ranbir made the revelation. Praising Arjun Bijlani, he said: “People don't know that we know each other from childhood. We were in the same school, the same class, and the same house for football. It feels so great to see everything that you are doing. The fact that you are a father, and you are such a great host and all the work that you do. It's really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine do so well."

Meanwhile, in another recent post, filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Ranbir Kapoor's 2016 project Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared his experience working with the star. He wrote: “I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it…. He never let his homework or his hardwork be apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child-like portrayal of a broken-hearted lover went beyond the written word… Anushka and him were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly!”



On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama.