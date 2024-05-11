Imran Khan On Being Compared To Ranbir Kapoor: 'How Do You Actually Measure This?'

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan recently opened up about his career journey and the valuable lessons he's gleaned along the way. Reflecting on the early days of his career, Imran Khan spoke about the comparisons drawn between himself and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor when his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the theatres in 2008. When asked about his role in the "fame game" following the success of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and being compared to Ranbir Kapoor as the "next big thing", Imran Khan told Hindustan Times, "I never considered competition. How do you actually measure this? And the idea that if I make a really good film and it is very successful, then somebody else loses- until their next film comes. So then their film earns more, suddenly my film is now less?"

Imran Khan added, "So now should we delete all of those old films and any film that has earned less than 300 crores? A great example is my uncle's film Andaz Apna Apna, a box office bomb. But it has built a cult status over the years. The film was a flop with a capital f, and nobody remembers that. Today we all love it."

During the same interview, Imran Khan also opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife Avantika Malik. He said, "My daughter is about to be 10 years old. We split custody. I have her with me from Thursday to Sunday. So we split the week. It's all settled and sorted. I and Avantika are legally divorced. Papers are signed. It's been a couple of years now. Again, I just didn't consider that it was anyone's business to speak of.”

For the unversed, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and decided to go their separate ways in May 2019. They ended their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences." Imran and Avantika are co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter Imara. Imran is currently dating Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, rose to fame with his stint in his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He subsequently appeared in movies such as Delhi Belly, Kidnap, Luck, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. However, after Katti Batti, Imran took a hiatus from the film industry.