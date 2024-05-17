Chandu Champion New Poster: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Glimpse From His 'Single Take War Sequence'

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

The posters of Chandu Champion keep getting better and better. On Friday, Kartik Aaryan shared a brand new poster from the film. In the new poster, Kartik is seen as a soldier of the Indian Army. The previous posters featured him in a boxing ring and sprinting, respectively. Along with the poster, Kartik Aaryan revealed that the poster happens to be a glimpse from an 8 minute long single take war sequence. Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "The proudest moment of my career so far - playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army ,one of the many facets of Chandu Champion's life."

Kartik Aaryan added in his post, "Glimpse of the 8 min long single take war sequence. Salute to the Indian Armed Forces. Chandu Champion." The actor also mentioned in his post that the film's trailer will be out tomorrow."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan shared another poster from the film and he wrote, "In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion. Champion Aa raha hai ..Chandu Champion on 14th June.

Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan shared his poster from the film and he wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai (Champion is on his way). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion."

The sports drama Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.