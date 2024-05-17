'Be Honest About Why You're Not There': X User's Post On NRIs Praising India Sparks Discussion

The post has accumulated more than 2.2 million views.

Debarghya (Deedy) Das, an Indian-origin former Google engineer, has ignited a discussion on social media with his post urging NRIs to explain why they are not residing in India. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Das said that NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) who praise India should feel "obligated" to answer why they are not living in their home country. He clarified that it is okay for NRIs to think that India is not a place where they would want to live because of various reasons. However, he urged them to be honest and clarify why they are residing in a foreign country even though they act like it's the "best place" in the world.

"When Indians living abroad talk about how bustling the scene in India, they should feel obligated to answer why they are not living there," Mr Das wrote.

In the following posts, the former Google engineer added, "To clarify, it's okay to think India is growing but it's not at a place you'd live because in cause, say, air pollution. I just think you should clarify the why. It's disingenuous to try to act like it's the best place in the world to be if you're not in it".

"And this isn't about not feeling proud and cheering on your own country. You should do that. Do that. But be honest about why you're not there," he wrote.

Mr Das shared the post just a day back. Since then, his tweet has accumulated more than 2.2 million views. In the comments section, some users listed the pros and cons of living in India, while others explained their decision to move to a foreign country.

"Have asked this question to few of my "homesick NRIs" and almost always they resort to reasons like reservations, pollution or corruption.. When I follow up with "then how can u say the scene is exciting" the response generally is: do you know how difficult to hire a maid here," wrote one user.

"Coz I prefer peace over Bustling. Love to walk on the greens of my backyard while breathing in clean air that I cannot afford even with a 1cr package in India," explained another.

"I have zero respect for NRIs talking about India. They left it for better things. Enjoy. Don't look back," commented a third user.

"What logic is that? And why would it apply only to Indians living abroad? By that logic, if anyone living in India says something good about Delhi or Mumbai they should also feel obligated to answer why they are not living there!" argued one X user.

"Pollution for some, societal restrictions and norms for others. Women feel free in USA. Caste equations make some people sick in India. Lack of adequate salaries for some. Although this is changing fast. These are reasons I have been able to collect over the years," expressed another.