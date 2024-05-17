'If You Were In Pak...': Cab Driver's Exchange With Woman Passenger In Canada Sparks Debate

The incident took place in Toronto.

A video capturing a terrifying exchange between a cab driver and a woman in Canada has sparked outrage and triggered a debate on social media. In the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), the cab driver, believed to be of Pakistan origin, suggested to the woman passenger that if this were in Pakistan, he would have kidnapped her. The incident took place in Toronto. The worrying exchange between the two started when the driver said, "If you were born in Pakistan...I'm from Pakistan,... you would have been kidnapped by now".

The clip was shared on the microblogging site on Tuesday. "Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would k*dnap her," read the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video below:

Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would k*dnap her 😳 pic.twitter.com/idn7yWCfVa — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) May 14, 2024

The date of the incident is not known.

In the clip, when the driver made the worrisome confession, the woman, seemingly shocked, asked, "I would have been kidnapped by you?" To this, the driver confirmed saying, "Of course! Because there's no other option to get you, right?... Since you are in Canada, I cannot say anything to you, I cannot touch you". As the conversation progressed, the woman passenger admitted, "That is not flattery, that is kinda scary".

The video has triggered a debate on the microblogging site. While several users called for the suspension and deportation of the cab driver, others supported the driver and suggested that the video had been edited and parts of it were missing.

"Arrest and Deport this creepy pakistani immigrant," commented one user. "Whoa, that's seriously messed up. If that happened to me, I'd be reporting it to Uber and the cops ASAP. No one should be throwing around threats like that, joke or not," said another.

"Men should just shut their mouths and drive because what compelled him to say this?? Don't care if it was a miscommunication. Be quiet and get me to my destination," added another.

However, one user wrote, "I feel like he's just preaching like what if right before he literally said "fun fact, it's so messed up where I'm from that.." cause dam. So much shit goes on there and we don't EVER talk about it. It's sad".

"Looks like he has a broken english. He is trying to explain her that what could happen with her in Pakistan if she was out that late... we need to see the full video," said another.

"I'm giving the benefit of the doubt and thinking this was out of context because there's no way this would be said unprompted," expressed a third user.

"He could of been talking about how different and good it was to live somewhere else. I would lean more towards this women asking about his home country and why he left," wrote one X user.

Since being shared, the video has surfaced on several social media platforms and garnered millions of views.