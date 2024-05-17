Divide Within Assam BJP? MLA, Minister's Spat Sparks Row

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam MLA Mrinal Saikia has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ask his cabinet colleague, Jayanta Mallabaruah, to keep his mouth shut as "his style of talking" is damaging the party's chances in the Lok Sabha polls, bringing to fore the rift fight between the old guard within the BJP and those who switched from the Congress.

The election for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam was conducted in 3 phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, followed by April 26, and May 7. The votes will be counted on June 4.

"Respected HCM @himantabisw sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024," Mr Saikia, Khumtai MLA, posted on X.

MLA Saikia made the statement in the context of Mr Mallabaruah's - who crossed over from the Congress in 2015 - remarks against some BJP old guards.

"While there are people who have been at the party for the last 50 years, however, they hardly gave time to the party. Therefore, your contribution to the party will determine the amount of dedication and commitment you have for the party," Mr Mallabaruah had earlier told the press.

Adding to the debate, Rajen Gohain, former Union Minister of State for Railways and former MP of Nagaon, said that there is resentment and it will hurt party's chances in the polls.

"Party workers are being neglected and this will hurt the party in this election across the country. In the party there is resentment," Mr Gohain told the press.

"No one becomes leader sans party worker and workers should not be ignored. It is the workers who get us introduced to the people. Old party workers if ignored have its consequences. I wish the party well; however, if there is damage it will only be because of the leaders who are ignoring the old workers in the party. Because of these people's mistakes, BJP's position will be bad one day," he added.

Intervening in the row, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said the party is strong enough to take action against any leader.

"On the voting day, speaking against the party and giving certificates as old and new time is unnecessary. Our state party president will forward the comments to the national president, and he will take appropriate action. It will be decided if such a comment from a person who can speak against Prime minister Narendra Modi on voting is acceptable. How the party will decide, and I believe our party is so strong to take decisions against any person," said Mr Sarma.