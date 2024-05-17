Poll Body Notice To Judge-Turned-BJP Candidate For Mamata Banerjee Remarks

The Election Commission has served Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay a show-cause notice for "improper, injudicious and undignified remarks" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The poll panel said the remarks, prima facie, violated Model Code of Conduct provisions and its advisory dated March 1.

The remarks by the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Tamluk seat were made at a public meeting in Haldia district on Wednesday, and were made public after a video emerged online a day later.

The comments - condemned as sexist - prompted the Trinamool to file a complaint with the top poll panel, accusing the former judge - with whom the party has had several run-ins - of making "misogynistic" comments. The BJP, however, has denounced the video as "fake".

In a letter to the EC, the Trinamool hit out at the "very shameful and egregious statement" made by the BJP leader and alleged that comments showed the Tamluk candidate's "misogynistic mindset".

"Mr Gangopadhyay's vulgar and uncouth remark(s)/comment(s) are completely beyond the grounds of decency and morality. They not only lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard of the only lady Chief Minister, Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the letter read.

The letter also alleged that BJP candidates were making "indecorous and degrading statements" against women to garner votes.

The Trinamool Congress demanded that the poll body issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against the Mr Gangopadhyay and ban him from attending public meetings or rallies. The letter also sought directions to be issued to BJP candidates, barring them from making "personal, objectionable and disgraceful" remarks.

The BJP has fielded Mr Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

The EC in its notice noted that Mr Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The EC has sought a response by 5 pm of May 20.