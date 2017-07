Krushna Abhishek Loses His Hair For New Show The Drama Company

Highlights Krushna shared a picture in which he is bald and sporting a French beard "Meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa," he wrote "Need to try different looks on the show," wrote Krushna

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has gone bald for his comedy show. The 41-year-old actor surprised his fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture of himself in which he is bald and sporting a French beard. Krushna Abhishek captioned the image as: "What a look.. Need to try diff looks on the show." Well, we definitely found it a little difficult to recognize him in the new look.is touted to be the direct competitor ofand airs on the same channel. Kapil's former creative director Preeti Simoes and his co-star Ali Asgar are part of Krushna Abhishek's show.See the picture shared by Krushna Abhishek here:Krushna Abhishek'salso features Sudesh Lahiri, Sugadha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosle.Krushna Abhishek is married to actress Kashmera Shah. The couple recently became parents to twins via surrogacy . Krushna and Kashmera welcomed their twin boys six weeks ago, reports Mumbai Mirror In an interview with mid-day Krushna said that he sought advice from superstar Salman Khan ahead of embracing fatherhood . "Many people counselled me about having babies, one of them was Salman," he told mid-day Krushna began his career on the small screen with popular television showKrushna Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with 2002 movie. He has also featured in films like, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar'sAs a stand-up comedian, Krushna is known for TV shows likeand