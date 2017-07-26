Krushna Abhishek Loses His Hair For New Show The Drama Company

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has gone bald for his comedy show The Drama Company. The 41-year-old actor surprised his fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture of himself in which he is bald and sporting a French beard. Krushna Abhishek captioned the image as: "What a look. Meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa. Need to try diff looks on the show." Well, we definitely found it a little difficult to recognize him in the new look. The Drama Company is touted to be the direct competitor of The Kapil Sharma Show and airs on the same channel. Kapil's former creative director Preeti Simoes and his co-star Ali Asgar are part of Krushna Abhishek's show.
Highlights
- Krushna shared a picture in which he is bald and sporting a French beard
- "Meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa," he wrote
- "Need to try different looks on the show," wrote Krushna
See the picture shared by Krushna Abhishek here:
Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company also features Sudesh Lahiri, Sugadha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosle.
Krushna Abhishek is married to actress Kashmera Shah. The couple recently became parents to twins via surrogacy. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed their twin boys six weeks ago, reports Mumbai Mirror.
In an interview with mid-day, Krushna said that he sought advice from superstar Salman Khan ahead of embracing fatherhood. "Many people counselled me about having babies, one of them was Salman," he told mid-day.
Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of the veteran actor Govinda.
Krushna began his career on the small screen with popular television show Just Mohabbat.
Krushna Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with 2002 movie Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai. He has also featured in films like Bol Bachchan, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar's Its Entertainment.
As a stand-up comedian, Krushna is known for TV shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.