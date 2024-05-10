Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Look Reviewed By Sister-In-Law Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who attended the Met Gala in New York earlier this week, shared more photos and videos from her big red carpet moment and some behind-the-scene glimpses on her Instagram profile last night. A day later, her sister-in-law and superstar Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the post. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the comments section of Alia's post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Alia The Bestest." Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also commented on the post. "Ethereal and beautiful," read her comment. Tanishaa Mukerji wrote this for Alia Bhatt's new post, "Lil princess."

Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Till we meet again Met Gala 2024." Take a look:

Keeping up with this year's Met Gala dress code "Garden Of Time," Alia Bhatt wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

In her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt mentioned that it took "a total of 1965-man hours" to create the piece. "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.