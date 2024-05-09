A Round Up Of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024: 'Till We Meet Again'

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt can't get over her Met Gala look and we are not complaining at all. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared new pictures and a video from the fashion extravaganza. The first photo features a collage of the various stages of getting ready for the big event. Alia shared a black-and-white picture focusing on the long train of her saree. The video captures the many moods of Alia - from exiting the car to posing for the flashlights. Summing up the experience, Alia wrote, "till we meet again #MetGala2024. link in bio for the entire behind the scenes." Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree for the Met Gala 2024.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared details of her intricate and elaborate saree. Alia began her note with these words, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

Speaking of Sabyasachi Mukherjee's craftsmanship and vision, Alia wrote, "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress."

She concluded the note with these words, "Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'." Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here: Take a look:

Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from a special photo shoot done for the Met Gala 2024. Alia shared close-up pictures of her jewellery. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, "In the garden of time." FYI, the theme of this year's Met Gala was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala last year. She wore a pearl-laden white ensemble from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung.