The Making Of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Saree Which Took 1965 Man-Hours To Create

Alia Bhatt walked the Met Gala red carpet for the second time. For this year's dress code "Garden Of Time," Alia wore a Sabyasachi saree, which took a total of 1965 man-hours to create. Sabyasachi Mukerjee's official Instagram handle shared snippets from the making of the saree. The clip has snippets of the beadwork process, intricate stiches, glimpses of Sabyasachi and women seated together creating the saree with a long tulle train. The caption on the post shared by Sabyasachi read, "As the galloping horde of mechanization, modernization, and uniformity march ever closer; it is craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity that will safeguard culture from the passage of time."

"Sabyasachi interprets The Garden of Time with a couture sari and an exaggerated train, hand embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads. The hand-crafted blouse is studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines and multi coloured sapphires," read an excerpt from the post.

The saree was complemented with Sabyasachi High Jewellery's Bengal Royal collection in tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and old mine cut and brilliant cut EF VVS diamonds. And the look finished with a custom craft edition of the Baby Tiger studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines and multi coloured sapphires from Sabyasachi Accessories.

Alia Bhatt mentioned that it took "a total of 1965-man hours" to create the piece. "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.