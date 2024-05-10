The Internet Thinks Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Are Back Together. Courtesy: Their New Ad

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured together. (courtesy: scotteyewear)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are back together (for a brand collaboration). The actors, who are rumoured to have been dating since 2022, have reportedly parted ways in March this year. Amid the breakup rumours, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently appeared together in a promotional video for an eyewear brand. In the video shared on Instagram, Ananya and Aditya are seen wearing glasses. They are seen in their element. From engaging in playful interactions and dancing together to goofing around, the video captures it all.

The video surprised fans, who expressed excitement on social media, with many speculating about their relationship status. While some fans rejoiced at the apparent reconciliation, others questioned whether the reported breakup had actually occurred.

A comment read, "Adi and Annie be like: Woohooo, how's the Surprise." A user wrote, "Wow, they are back together. "I think they back together," wrote another one. A fan commented, "Ananya and Aditya look so good together. Please stay together." Another Instagram user wrote, "Okay so they're still together." While a fan wrote, "Ananya and aditya please get back together asap," another one commented," Made for each other."

According to a Bombay Times report, the rumoured couple parted ways in March. However, the actors haven't officially made any announcement yet. A close friend of the duo told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next project, Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan/i>. She is all set to star in Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is currently in post-production.