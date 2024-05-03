In Emotional Bidaai Video, Arti Singh Hugs Brother Krushna Abhishek And Family

A still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Actress Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday (April 25). Recently, Arti Singh shared a video on Instagram and it is all things emotional. The video features precious moments from the actress' bidaai ceremony. In the video, Arti Singh is seen wearing a pink saree as she steps out of her maternal home, accompanied by her husband, Dipak Chauhan. Arti gets emotional while hugging her mother Geeta Singh and other relatives. Her brother Krushna Abhishek breaks down during the ceremony.

Arti Singh's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah also bids an emotional farewell to the actress. Sharing the video on Instagram, Arti wrote, "Goodbyes are tough, but @dipakchauhan09 you gave me strength like always #DipakKiArti."

A few days ago, Arti Singh shared her wedding video on Instagram. From exchanging garlands to taking pheras, the video beautifully captures all the special moments from Arti's big day. It also shows Arti Singh walking down the aisle along with her bridesmen. We also caught glimpses of Arti's best friend Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu getting emotional after seeing Arti as a bride. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are also seen shedding happy tears. Arti Singh looks resplendent in a red bridal lehenga featuring heavy embroidery. The ensemble was adorned with stones, crystals and studs. Arti Singh completed her look with a red chooda, matha patti, nath (nose ring), kaleeras and a heavy kundan neckpiece. Her long, sleek hair was tied in a tight braid with parandas. Dipak Chauhan, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a white sherwani.

Captioning the video, Arti Singh wrote, "Arti..Deepak bina adhoori…Aur jab dono mil jaayein..Toh Ishwer muskuraake aashirwaad dete hain…Iss shubh milan ke shubh avsar per..Aapki blessings ka intzaar rahega (Arti is incomplete without Dipak and when both of them meet, then even god smiles and gives blessings. On the special occasion, we will look forward to your blessings.)" Take a look at the post below.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Among the attendees were Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta among others.