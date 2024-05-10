Akshaya Tritiya: List Of Items You Can Buy Other Than Gold To Bring Good Luck

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: People buy gold, silver, properties and other valuable things on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival. This year, the festival falls today, May 10, Friday. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, this day is believed to be one of the most auspicious occasions. It is celebrated on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. For Hindus, the Sanskrit meaning of Akshaya Tritiya, the two words, holds a lot of importance. "Akshaya" means "eternal" and the term "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the illuminated half of Vaishakha month. As the name suggests, it is believed that any auspicious activity or investment made on this day brings endless prosperity and good fortune.

Among the various customs observed on Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold and other items is considered beneficial. So, if you're wondering what to buy on this Akshaya Tritiya to usher in good fortune, here are some suggestions that you can buy this year other than gold.

List of things you can buy on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 other than gold:

Silver

Just like gold, buying silver on this day is seen as an invitation to wealth and abundance. You can consider investing in silverware, jewellery, coins and other silver goods.

Vehicles

Buying a vehicle on Akshaya Tritiya, such as a car or bike, is believed to bring good luck and wealth to the owner. Purchasing a vehicle on this day is thought to guarantee smooth journeys and success in your endeavours.

Property

It is believed that buying a new property on Akshaya Tritiya can bestow the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber.

Clothes

Buying new clothes on this day is also seen as auspicious as it is thought to bring luck and prosperity into the home.

Books

Purchasing new books on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as a way to invest in your personal growth and gain the blessings of Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

Utensils

New utensils made of stainless steel, copper, or even brass are considered auspicious and beneficial purchases on Akshaya Tritiya.

Earthenware

Earthen pot, particularly those used for storing grains and pulses, symbolises money and wealth. Buying a new earthen pot on this day is seen as a way to attract abundance and ensure a well-stocked pantry throughout the year.

Notably, according to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings or puja muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya will start at 05:33 am and continue till 12:18 pm. Those who are interested in buying gold can do so till 2:50 am of May 11.